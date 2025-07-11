Pemberton residents and Council want Mayor Jack Tompkins out. Here’s why

What prompted the latest calls for Tompkins to step down?

At a special meeting held Monday night, the Township Council adopted a resolution calling for Tompkins’s resignation “because of the ongoing pattern of misconduct, obstruction, and blatant disregard for ethical governance.”

Bianchini said the proposal stemmed from the mayor’s refusal to offer the township’s interim recreation director a permanent position.

“All of our township events, anything recreation related or senior services related, this one individual planned it all in the absence of the rec director,” Bianchini said.

Bianchini said he requested Tompkins keep the temporary director in the position permanently, but the mayor blew him off.

“I was met with, ‘Well, the job’s to be posted,’” he said. “I questioned, ‘Well, why wouldn’t you offer the job to the person who’s been doing it and doing a very good job? Why wouldn’t you offer it to this person?’ I never got a response.”

Bianchini alleged Tompkins was retaliating against the temporary hire because they supported Pittman.

“The mayor in an act of retaliation just refused to offer [the job] to her,” he said. “That’s what we’re assuming, but it’s a pretty strong assumption.

Bianchini said the latest incident was “the second last straw.”

Residents want Tompkins to go

Monday’s special meeting called after this year’s annual Water Festival was cancelled, caused residents to spill out of council chambers. Most called for Tompkins, who was at the meeting, to step down.

During the public comment portion, Vicky Adams, a school board member, said the town was split because of the mayor.

“The character that you have presented to me over the last three years has been that of a weasel,” she said. “I feel sorry for your wife and your daughter because … if you treat them like you treat the women in this district, I’m sorry, but I need to say a prayer for them.”

At that moment, Tompkins rose from his seat and left the room.

Alexander Costa, a community activist and lifelong Pemberton resident, was recording the meeting as he had for the last couple of years. He said he is disheartened by what he has been seeing.

“He never wants to admit that he’s wrong and accept accountability,” he said. “He seems to somehow think that he’s untouchable, which is far from the truth”

“Malfeasance” is how Dustin Maggard, another resident, summed up the mayor’s tenure thus far.

“He has done everything he can to stop anything good from happening,” said Maggard, pointing to the Water Festival’s cancellation and his treatment of township employees. “It’s a level of unprofessionalism that can’t be explained to anything more than just pure malfeasance.