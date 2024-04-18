Pemberton Township, N.J. mayor called to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment, retaliatory behavior

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Pemberton Township, New Jersey are calling for the mayor’s resignation after three dozen employees came forward detailing various allegations, including sexual harassment, retaliatory behavior and reports of flirting with minors.

“If everything’s true that we’ve read, you should man up and resign. Let us move on,” said Councilman Dan Dewey on Wednesday.

Pemberton Township Council has passed a resolution during a special meeting Tuesday night, demanding the resignation of Mayor Jack Tompkins.

The council president says an investigation led by the township solicitor began about three months ago.

“We started to see (that) there isn’t just a personality clash here or two. We may have a problem, we better look into it,” said Council President Paul Detrick.

Thirty-seven employees were interviewed, along with the mayor.

The resulting report, according to a resolution passed by council, found that Mayor Tompkins consistently violated the township’s anti-harassment, anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies.

“‘I’m going to fire this person, I’m going to fire that person,'” said Dewey, recalling some of the allegations. “The way people were talked to.”