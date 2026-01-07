Pemberton Township to select new mayor at Wednesday meeting

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pemberton Township Council will select a new mayor following the resignation of Jack Tompkins at the end of last year. Three names were submitted to the council by the township’s Republican committee.

Matthew Bianchini, Council president and acting mayor, said Council will pick someone to finish Tompkins’ term during their Wednesday night reorganization meeting. He said the mayor’s office must restore its dignity.

“We need to bring morale back to the township employees who have been walking around the eggshells for the past three years as Tomkins sat in this seat,” he said. “He micromanaged his employees. He would lash out at them arbitrarily. He just treated them very badly.”

Tompkins has not returned a request for comment.

Bianchini said township employees are “already happier” now that Tompkins has left.

The former mayor faced several calls for resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying, discrimination and retaliatory conduct against municipal employees and others.