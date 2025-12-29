From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A New Jersey appeals court has made clear how much a tenant needs to pay in back rent to avoid eviction.

In a decision published Dec. 8, a three-judge panel upheld a lower court decision that held the amount specified in a judgment of possession order is the amount that tenants are required to pay.

The ruling is being hailed as a win for renters.

“This helps out the tenants, it helps out the social service providers and the rental assistance providers that they know exactly what amount that they have to put forward,” said Ashley Maddison, the managing attorney at Rutgers Law School’s Housing Justice Program. “Ultimately, it just helps everything be much clearer.”

Jag Davies, communications director of Fair Share Housing Center, called the decision “a good step toward protecting renters and preventing unnecessary evictions.”

“At a time when the housing crisis is worsening and federal budget cuts are starving vital housing programs, it is more important than ever to defend policies that keep families in their homes,” he said.