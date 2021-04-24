N.J. court officials prepare for a ‘pending crisis’ of eviction cases when moratorium lifts

In March of last year, Gov. Phil Murphy imposed a moratorium on evictions so no New Jerseyans could be booted from their homes in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now the state is taking some of the first steps toward preparing for the flood of landlord-tenant cases expected whenever the moratorium lifts.

A special committee formed by the judiciary issued a report Wednesday that recommends ways the state can handle what appears to be an unprecedented surge of legal proceedings.

“We face a pending crisis once the governor’s moratorium on evictions is lifted,” said Judge Glenn Grant, acting administrative director of the state courts, during a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing earlier this month.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 has left tens of thousands of tenants struggling or unable to pay their rent. At the same time, landlords who rely upon rent to pay their bills have seen their livelihoods placed in jeopardy as well,” Grant added.

Cases have been piling up during the pandemic, and court officials expect another 194,000 new cases will be filed over the coming year, inundating staff who will already be playing catch-up.