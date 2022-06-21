To be elected mayor in Wilmington, candidates must be 30 years old. Current Mayor Mike Purzycki was 72 when took office in 2017. The last five mayors before him, were all within a few years of 60-years-old when they took office, except for Daniel Frawley who was 42 when he was sworn in in 1985.

As part of an effort to get more young people involved in city government, Council approved a resolution to lower the age for mayor to 23.

“This is an attempt just to bring us in line with the majority of cities across the nation,” said Council President Trippi Congo who sponsored the measure. He amended his original proposal before the vote, lowering the age limit even further from the initial bill’s 25 to 23.

He said the measure is intended to encourage “the younger generation to be here to become a part of our political system. We don’t really do a good job of educating our youth around local politics, and hopefully that will become a part of our education system eventually, and hopefully through that young people will be able to, they will want to, become involved.”