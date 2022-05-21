Wilmington’s $177 million budget approved by City Council Thursday increases property taxes for the first time in five years. Property owners will see their tax bills increase 6%. Water and sewer rates will rise by 5%.

Council used $12 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to balance the budget, in addition to eliminating 15 positions in city government, including seven vacant spots in the police department.

“As a city, we still face many of the long-term structural effects of COVID, however, I believe as a city we are poised to continue rising above and building back a stronger Wilmington,” Councilman Chris Johnson said in a statement. Johnson, who leads the council’s Finance and Economic Development Committee, said the budget “signifies the city’s commitment to doubling down on neighborhood revitalization and also creative solutions to public safety.”

Purzycki’s budget proposal delivered to Council in March included a 7.5% property tax increase, which was lowered to 6% in the final budget.

Council President Trippi Congo was unhappy with the budget plan and urged the rest of council to delay action on the budget before the vote Thursday night. “We don’t have to vote on this budget this evening,” Congo said. “I wish that my council members understood how powerful we are right now. This is the one time we have the power.”