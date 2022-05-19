All was eerily quiet Wednesday morning on the 800 block of Adams Street in Wilmington — a sharp contrast to the turmoil two days earlier.

That’s when the city condemned seven apartment buildings, with 27 units and dozens of tenants suddenly forced to vacate their homes.

The city had declared the attached buildings uninhabitable after a brick wall between two of the structures partially collapsed.

That triggered a chaotic scene with irate residents confronting the landlord, who remained in his car as elected officials arrived to try to sort out the mess. The city subsequently inspected all the apartments and issued 372 violation notices to the landlord, A.J. Pokorny.

Jeremy Wiggins, who used to stay with a friend in one of the units and now lives nearby, was at the scene Wednesday when bright red and yellow condemnation notices were pinned to the front doors of each building. The grass grew high out back. On one weathered deck, a resident’s bicycle was chained to the spindles.

Wiggins said Pokorny had been there to make sure the buildings were locked and no one could enter.

“I think it’s kind of messed up. They came and just kicked everybody out at one time,” Wiggins said as he pointed to a pile of crumbled bricks where the wall had failed. “They had nowhere to go. All of a sudden they put a lot of people out of here. They were homeless, had nowhere to go.”

Wiggins said he spoke to many of the tenants Monday.

“There’s a whole bunch of maintenance problems that need to be fixed and whatnot,” he said. “And the tenants have been complaining for a while and saying they needed to be fixed. And it’s basically inhabitable for human living.”