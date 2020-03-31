On Monday, Gov. John Carney issued the eighth update of his state-of-emergency declaration. The change will close all child care centers by April 6. The only centers allowed to stay open are those that can prove they are serving children of people working at “essential businesses.” Those essential employees are outlined in the emergency order Carney put out earlier this month. They include the health care industry and workers in grocery stores, restaurants, and other essential locations.

“This new order will make sure Delaware’s health care workers and other first responders can stay at work, and keep our communities healthy, by providing them access to emergency child care services,” Carney said. “We are doing everything we can to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system, and health care workers are on the front lines of Delaware’s response.”

The state has 1,058 licensed child care facilities, with a capacity to serve up to 50,657 children. Many of them have stayed open even as enrollment dropped, and staff were forced to be in close contact with both children and their parents.

Andria Keating, who runs Babes on the Square Too north of Wilmington, told WHYY News last week some of her employees were fearful of reporting to work because of the virus. “There’s definitely some struggling emotionally with this,’’ Keating said. “They are scared, uncomfortable. They’re struggling to be here, but they come.”

Now, in order to stay open, child care centers will have to apply with the state Children’s Department to be approved as an emergency site.

“Our child care workers keep our children safe every single day, and now, they must do so under very difficult circumstances,” said Josette Manning, Children’s Department secretary. “We are extremely grateful for the child care providers that are able to keep their doors open and make it possible for those providing essential services to serve Delawareans during this public health emergency.”

Applications must be submitted online by Friday, April 3.

The emergency child care centers will also have to abide by new operating restrictions. Adults who drop off or pick up children must do so at the entrance to the building, not the classroom door, unless the classroom has its own entrance from the outside. Staff and children must also not have an elevated temperature. That could be done by an active temperature check at the door, or by asking staff and parents to report their temperature when they arrive.