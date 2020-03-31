Delaware officials say limiting out-of-state visitors will prevent unmanageable spikes in coronavirus cases, especially in beach towns where many people from nearby states own second homes.

Delaware Gov. John Carney issued an executive order over the weekend requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to Delaware, unless they’re a health care worker or assisting an essential business.

Law enforcement will be able to pull over vehicles with out-of-state license plates, and question drivers on their travels. A violation of the order constitutes a criminal offense.

Over the past few weeks, beach town residents have voiced concerns about travelers, and the many out-of-state residents, including New Yorkers, who have beach homes in places like Rehoboth, Bethany and Lewes.

Residents and officials say despite the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors have flocked to the beach towns, potentially spreading the virus.

A week ago, Carney ordered the closure of beaches after large gatherings took place in Rehoboth. Prior to that, he closed dine-in options at restaurants and bars.

“There’s no real need to come down here, so if you’re coming to your second home, we would prefer you stay in your first home during this period of time,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, who represents Rehoboth.

“Help us get through this thing. … There’s 23,000 people in my district, and that’s before the beach people. When they get here, it can be 125,000 on any given weekend. … The hospitals are going to have a hard enough time when it’s just the people who live here [getting sick]. What’s going to happen when the second homeowners get here? They’re going to stress out our hospitals and they’re not going to have the facilities available for the people who live here.”

Following reports that New Yorkers are fleeing their homes for states with fewer coronavirus cases, Rhode Island ordered troops to stop New Yorkers from entering the state. Florida also plans to screen New York motorists at checkpoints.