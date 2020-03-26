Child care workers ‘scared, but they come’ during coronavirus health emergency

A four-month-old baby bawls over soothing naptime music at Babes on the Square Too.

The room in this child care center in Brandywine Hundred, north of Wilmington is usually filled with snoozing infants, but the crying child is alone.

Andria Keating runs the center, which normally has about 125 kids ranging from six weeks to four years old. But since the coronavirus crisis began, the count has steadily dwindled. Now it’s fewer than 40.

Her staff of nearly 40 continues to work, but that won’t last.

“I didn’t want to make any rash or rushed decisions, but by the end of this week I’ll … probably have to lay off half of my staff,’’ Keating said.

Keating’s situation is being replicated at many of the 1,058 licensed child care facilities in Delaware, which have a capacity of 50,657 children.