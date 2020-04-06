Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today, area volunteers receive doses

A Montgomery County pharmaceutical company will begin testing a coronavirus vaccine today in human subjects.

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. — based in Plymouth Meeting — announced Monday that it has received clearance from the FDA to begin a trial this week with up to 40 healthy volunteers.

Those volunteers will receive two doses of the trial treatment, four weeks apart — some at the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school and some at a separate site in Kansas City, Missouri.

The purpose of this Phase 1 trial is to see if the treatment produces adverse side effects and to gauge the appropriate dosage. Subjects will not be intentionally exposed to COVID-19 after receiving the experimental vaccine.

Pa. sees slight drop in new cases

There are now nearly 13,000 Pennsylvanians who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, according to newly released state data.

From Sunday to Monday, the state confirmed 1,470 new cases. That’s slightly lower than the number of new cases confirmed on Sunday (1,493).

In total, 12,980 Pennsylvanians are confirmed to have the virus.

The state also announced twelve new deaths on Monday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 162 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The company said it expects initial data from the trial by late summer and hopes to have one million doses available by the end of the year for “additional trials and emergency use.”