Coronavirus update: Philly volunteers begin vaccine trial; Five Pa. ICE detainees test positive
Updated: 12:25 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 12,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 37,505 in New Jersey, and 673 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 3,611 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 150, New Jersey’s at 917, and Delaware’s at 14.
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today, area volunteers receive doses
A Montgomery County pharmaceutical company will begin testing a coronavirus vaccine today in human subjects.
INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. — based in Plymouth Meeting — announced Monday that it has received clearance from the FDA to begin a trial this week with up to 40 healthy volunteers.
Those volunteers will receive two doses of the trial treatment, four weeks apart — some at the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school and some at a separate site in Kansas City, Missouri.
The purpose of this Phase 1 trial is to see if the treatment produces adverse side effects and to gauge the appropriate dosage. Subjects will not be intentionally exposed to COVID-19 after receiving the experimental vaccine.
Pa. sees slight drop in new cases
There are now nearly 13,000 Pennsylvanians who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, according to newly released state data.
From Sunday to Monday, the state confirmed 1,470 new cases. That’s slightly lower than the number of new cases confirmed on Sunday (1,493).
In total, 12,980 Pennsylvanians are confirmed to have the virus.
The state also announced twelve new deaths on Monday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 162 since the coronavirus outbreak began.
The company said it expects initial data from the trial by late summer and hopes to have one million doses available by the end of the year for “additional trials and emergency use.”
Five ICE detainees in Pa. test positive for COVID-19
Five immigrants being held at federal detention facilities in Pennsylvania have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced over the weekend.
Four of the patients are at a facility in Pike County, northeast of Scranton. The fifth is being held at a detention center in York County.
According to a statement on ICE’s website, “the individuals have been quarantined and are receiving care. Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with these individuals have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms.”
Advocates have pressured the federal government to release immigrants in federal custody, arguing that detention centers could fuel viral outbreaks.
Two Trader Joe’s locations to close temporarily this week
Two Center City outposts of the Trader Joe’s supermarket chain will close temporarily this week for what the company calls “precautionary cleaning and sanitization.”
The location at 2121 Market Street will be closed today and will reopen on Tuesday. A second store at 1324 Arch Street will shut down on Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday.
The chain also announced planned closures in New York and Louisiana over the next two days.
Pa. warns almost 200 ‘non-life-sustaining businesses’
Police in Pennsylvania handed out warnings to 191 non-life-sustaining businesses over the weekend, according to newly released data. That includes five warnings to businesses in the region covering Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware Counties; 11 in the Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton County region; and 15 in the Chester, Lancaster and York County region.
The state has yet to give any citations to businesses in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s business-closure order.
Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close on March 19, and enforcement began on March 23.