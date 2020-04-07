Coronavirus update: N.J. closes state and county parks
Updated: 1:45 p.m.
New Jersey officials reported another 3,361 cases of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the state’s total now at 44,416.
Gov. Phil Murphy also said another 232 people had died, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,232.
Murphy closes state and county parks
Murphy on Tuesday ordered the closure of all state and county parks, although he left it up to municipalities whether to keep theirs open.
“I don’t do this lightly and I don’t do it with any joy,” the governor said Tuesday at his daily coronavirus news briefing. “We have seen far too many instances where people are gathering in groups in our parks erroneously thinking since they’re outside, social distancing doesn’t matter. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Murphy said he gets that staying at home is “hard” and that people need fresh air. But he urged people to take a walk or bike ride close to home — and specifically asked that residents not drive to neighboring towns in search of parks that are still open.
“We need 100% compliance to flatten the curve, and unfortunately that now requires us to take this step,” he said.
The park closures mark the latest escalation in Murphy’s efforts to enforce social distancing and avert disaster at the state’s hospitals, which are already under strain from the rapid uptick in coronavirus cases.
Some municipalities have already taken steps to limit access to outdoor spaces. Several shore towns, for example, have closed their beaches and boardwalks to prevent people from congregating there.
N.J. likely to move primary to July 7: reports
New Jersey is likely to move its primary back a month to July 7, giving officials more time to make special arrangements in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, POLITICO New Jersey and New Jersey Globe reported Tuesday.
The plan for now is to allow in-person voting, the Globe reported. New Jersey’s primary is currently slated for June 2, although Murphy telegraphed last week that a delay was likely.
“I’ll be stunned if we stay June 2,” he said Friday.
Pressure to adhere to that timeline was reduced after the Democratic National Committee delayed its nominating convention by a month, but Murphy still faces the difficult decision of whether to move to an entirely vote-by-mail election or allow in-person voting despite strict social distancing mandates.
A coalition of voting rights advocates has already said the state should encourage voting by mail but also maintain in-person polling places. To expand access to the ballot box, the state should set up an online voter registration system and allow election-day voter registration, the coalition said.
Five coronavirus cases at Barnes & Noble warehouse
Five workers at a Barnes & Noble warehouse in Middlesex County have been infected with COVID-19, the company said Tuesday, and at least four other employees reported symptoms of the illness.
The announcement came a day after a group of workers at the 800-employee distribution center said they were planning a protest to urge the New York-based bookseller to close the warehouse for two weeks and enact better policies to prevent employees from catching the disease on the job.
The warehouse in Monroe Township is the company’s largest.
“We prioritize keeping our working environment as safe as possible and, on learning of the positive cases and those suffering symptoms, we closed the facility and had conducted a thorough clean,” company spokesman Alex Ortolani said Tuesday. “We have notified and worked with the health department on these cases and are keeping in touch with the employees as we hope for their quick recoveries.”
Workers, who were aware of at least one case as of Monday, said the company needed to do more than simply clean the warehouse.
They also called for hazard pay, a two-week closure of the facility and the ability to self-quarantine or stay home without fear of retaliation.
Ortolani said Barnes & Noble has increased cleaning, reduced staffing, enacted new social distancing measures and asked employees to stay home if they feel ill or uncomfortable coming to work.
“We appreciate all the hard work and efforts of our staff, and will continue to listen to their concerns and work with them to make a safe and secure work environment,” he said.