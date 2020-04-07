Coronavirus update: N.J. closes state and county parks

Murphy closes state and county parks

Murphy on Tuesday ordered the closure of all state and county parks, although he left it up to municipalities whether to keep theirs open.

“I don’t do this lightly and I don’t do it with any joy,” the governor said Tuesday at his daily coronavirus news briefing. “We have seen far too many instances where people are gathering in groups in our parks erroneously thinking since they’re outside, social distancing doesn’t matter. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Murphy said he gets that staying at home is “hard” and that people need fresh air. But he urged people to take a walk or bike ride close to home — and specifically asked that residents not drive to neighboring towns in search of parks that are still open.

“We need 100% compliance to flatten the curve, and unfortunately that now requires us to take this step,” he said.

The park closures mark the latest escalation in Murphy’s efforts to enforce social distancing and avert disaster at the state’s hospitals, which are already under strain from the rapid uptick in coronavirus cases.

Some municipalities have already taken steps to limit access to outdoor spaces. Several shore towns, for example, have closed their beaches and boardwalks to prevent people from congregating there.