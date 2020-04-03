The governor also announced 113 new deaths as a result of the illness, increasing the state’s death toll to 646 total fatalities.

N.J. receives small number of faulty ventilators from federal stockpile

Following reports that California received 170 broken ventilators from the federal stockpile, New Jersey officials said Friday the state also received 14 devices that are faulty from among the 850 that the Trump administration has sent so far.

Eight of those have already been repaired to replace missing parts or fix other defects, State Police Supt. Pat Callahan said at an afternoon briefing, with a private-sector vendor working with the state to assess the rest.

The bigger problem remains the overall shortage of ventilators — in New Jersey and nationally. Gov. Murphy has requested a total of 2,500 of the life-saving breathing machines from the federal stockpile as the state scrambles to prepare for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

The 850 ventilators New Jersey has received so far augments the 1,700 it had before the pandemic began.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Friday that 3,016 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in New Jersey, with 1,227 — or roughly 40% — on ventilators.

Cases continue to climb, with health officials anticipating a further “surge” within a couple weeks. Hospitals say they can convert some anesthesia machines into ventilators and are exploring the concept of “co-venting,” or putting two people on the same ventilator.