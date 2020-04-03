Coronavirus update: Confirmed cases in Del. prison healthcare worker, more Wilmington police

State health officials said a staff member and a resident at the state’s Governor Bacon site in Delaware City both had cases of the virus. The facility is an intermediate-skilled nursing facility operated by the Department of Health and Social Services.

Two more Wilmington Police officers have also been diagnosed with the virus. They both had interacted with an officer who was found to have the virus on Saturday. One of the officers had last been at police headquarters on March 28. The other was last reported to work on March 24. Both officers are now in self-isolation. Three other officers are currently waiting for test results. Another five officers are either self-isolating or self-monitoring for symptoms.

Chief Robert Tracy said the area of the police station where these officers worked got a deep cleaning on Sunday.

Enforcing state of emergency orders

Delaware State Police say they will be stepping up patrols on non-interstate roads that have been identified as having a large number of out-of-state vehicles. Police say Gov. John Carney’s emergency order allows them to pull over cars simply for having out-of-state tags.

Officers will ask out-of-state drivers their reasons for traveling and explain to them the emergency order, especially the requirement for out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. Police say the intent of these stops is “to achieve voluntary compliance” with the governor’s order.

Out-of-state drivers are allowed to drive in Delaware for the following reasons:

Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.

Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.

Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.

The state Department of Justice says law enforcement agencies are permitted to respond, inspect and react to violations of the emergency order. That could mean criminal charges for out-of-state visitors who do not self-quarantine.

Question marks for graduation at UD

The class of 2020 at the University of Delaware will not get to celebrate commencement as originally scheduled on May 30. When that event might be rescheduled is still up in the air.

“We’ve had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy, UD president Dennis Assanis wrote in an email to graduating students on Thursday. “Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation.”

School administrators and student leaders are now trying to figure out how to move forward with commencement. They’re asking students to fill out an online survey to offer their opinions by April 9. “This is your celebratory moment, and only with your input can we make it meaningful for you,” Assanis said in the email.

UD students were asked to leave campus by March 17. The spring semester resumed on March 30 with classes taking place via remote learning.