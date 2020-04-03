Coronavirus update: 15,000 Chromebooks donated to Philly’s charter, Catholic schools

Meek Mill donates 100k face masks to prisoners across U.S.

Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill’s criminal justice reform group says it’s donating 100,000 face masks to some of the nation’s most notorious jails and prisons, .

The celebrity-backed REFORM Alliance announced the donation Friday. It said 50,000 masks will go to the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, 40,000 will be sent to the Tennessee Department of Correction, and 5,000 are headed to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The group, whose founding members include Jay-Z, has been pressing the nation’s jails and prisons to thin their populations, improve sanitation, protect prison workers, and take other precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of inmates and staff at U.S. correctional facilities have tested positive for the virus. Health experts say people inside prisons and jails are at heightened risk because of tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation and substandard medical care.

Philadelphia Basilica shut for Easter after crowds attend Mass

The Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Center City will be closed to the public during Easter weekend and Holy Week, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says.

The Archdiocese announced the move after a video surfaced showing several dozen congregants filing into pews at the basilica last Sunday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez suspended public masses last month in an effort to combat COVID-19. Though the attendees had not been invited, clergy did not turn them away.

It was not clear when the prominent basilica, situated on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, would reopen. Easter services will be livestreamed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.