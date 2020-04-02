Coronavirus update: Philly City Council approves $85M in emergency funding

Philly City Council approves $85.4 million in emergency funding

In one of the quickest meetings in Philadelphia City Council history, members approved $85.4 million in emergency funding to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is for us to deal with immediate need,” said Council President Darrell Clarke said. “$85 million will not be all we need for the city of Philadelphia to get us through this, but it is the most immediate need.”

The bill moves money from the city’s current Fiscal Year 2020 budget, and is expected to help fund a range of efforts to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was City Council’s first-ever virtual meeting and ran about 12 minutes from start to finish. Clarke was the only member in the chambers at City Hall. The rest participated via phone and online.

Clarke says the virtual session could be a template for upcoming budget hearings, which are necessary to produce a city budget by July first.