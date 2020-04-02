Coronavirus update: Philly City Council approves $85M in emergency funding
As of Wednesday morning, there are 7,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 25,590 in New Jersey, and 368 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 2,100 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 90, New Jersey’s at 537, and Delaware’s at 11.
Philly City Council approves $85.4 million in emergency funding
In one of the quickest meetings in Philadelphia City Council history, members approved $85.4 million in emergency funding to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is for us to deal with immediate need,” said Council President Darrell Clarke said. “$85 million will not be all we need for the city of Philadelphia to get us through this, but it is the most immediate need.”
The bill moves money from the city’s current Fiscal Year 2020 budget, and is expected to help fund a range of efforts to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was City Council’s first-ever virtual meeting and ran about 12 minutes from start to finish. Clarke was the only member in the chambers at City Hall. The rest participated via phone and online.
Clarke says the virtual session could be a template for upcoming budget hearings, which are necessary to produce a city budget by July first.
Pa. cases rise
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,264 in 62 counties.
The department also recorded 16 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 90.
“We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a statement.
Nearly 41% of the state’s coronavirus cases are residents aged 25 to 49.
Nearly 29% are residents between 50 and 64 years old. Nearly 19% are 65 and older.
As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
State police continue to issue warnings to businesses
As of Thursday, troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police have issued 136 warnings in connection to a state order requiring all non-life sustaining businesses to close their brick-and-mortar locations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Troopers have warned a total of five businesses in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware Counties.
“At this point, none of the businesses have been warned twice,” said Trooper Brent Miller.
The state is not identifying which businesses have been warned, and state police have so far not issued any citations for violating the order, which shuttered most retail, as well as construction sites across the state. Businesses can apply for waivers to be exempted from the shutdown order, but the approval process has sown confusion among many business owners.
“We’re taking more of an educational, proactive approach to it,” said Miller, adding that most businesses are complying with the order and staying closed.
Also enforcing the state order are the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, as well as local police and local officials.