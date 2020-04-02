Normally, the Singing City community choir in Philadelphia meets every Tuesday evening to sing together. The 85-voice choral group, with members ranging from teenagers and 80-year-olds, had a busy performance schedule this spring.

There were gigs at the Ronald McDonald House and Penn Presbyterian. They were going to get together to prepare meals for homeless people, and in May join the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra to sing a memorial for the children of the Holocaust.

But in mid-March the world changed. Suddenly everything stopped. No performances, no rehearsal, no Tuesday evenings together.

“There was an emptiness of not being able to connect on a weekly basis,” said music director Jeffrey Brillhart. Shortly after calling the season quits, Brillhart discovered the Zoom conference call platform at Yale University, where he works as a music instructor.

“I thought, ‘This is really interesting,” he recalled.

Zoom allows many people to call in and see everyone on their computer screens and talk to them. But often, there is a slight delay. For a performance that’s all about being in sync with each other, that can be maddening. So Brillhart sets it up so only one person can talk at a time.

“My mic is live, I sing and they sing along. I don’t hear them singing, they can’t hear each other singing,” he said. Nevertheless, “It’s incredible. Seeing them sing and not being able to hear them sing, the visual became more powerful.”

Right now many musicians have taken to performing solo work from their homes, streaming online, in order to maintain physical isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for some kinds of music, like choral music, being together in the same space is essential. Being together is the whole point.