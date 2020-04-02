Coronavirus update: N.J. unemployment claims hit record high. Again.

Unemployment claims set grim record for second straight week

A record 206,000 New Jersey residents applied for unemployment benefits in the days immediately after Gov. Phil Murphy imposed sweeping business closures and a stay-at-home order, the state reported Thursday.

Claims for the week ending March 28 surpassed even those for the prior week, when more than 155,000 residents put in for benefits. The state’s prior record had been around 46,000 after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The New Jersey figures track those at the national level. The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Combined with claims the prior week, nearly 10 million people nationally have now submitted applications — and that’s only those who have been able to navigate states’ overwhelmed and often clunky filing systems.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, the equivalent of 12% of the workforce filed for unemployment in the second half of March.

Some help for jobless workers is on the way from state rule changes and the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus bill, New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said Thursday.

“They are in line for a $600 per week supplement to their unemployment benefit, there’s a federal extension of unemployment benefits for 13 weeks, even for those whose claims have expired, and unemployment benefits are becoming available for freelancers, gig workers and independent contractors, who typically are not eligible,” he said in a statement.