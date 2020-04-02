Delaware issues more stringent restrictions

For the ninth time, Delaware Gov. John Carney has amended the state of emergency order he originally issued March 12. The new modification further limits public gatherings and orders businesses to take more steps to enforce social distancing at the workplace.

“We will take action to enforce these restrictions if Delawareans, visitors, and businesses don’t comply voluntarily,” Carney said. “Our goal is to save lives. This is a serious situation and we need everyone to cooperate.”

Under the new rules, businesses that are allowed to remain open must limit customers to no more than 20% of the store’s fire capacity. So if a grocery store has a fire marshal issued capacity of 200 people, only 40 people would be allowed in the store at one time. The number of people allowed inside decreases to just 10% of fire capacity during hours the store is open exclusively for seniors or other high-risk populations.

Stores also must clearly mark six-foot spacing in check-out lines and other high traffic places including outside the store. They must also suspend any self-serve foods or tasting opportunities.

The order also calls for all events of 10 people or more to be canceled through May 15.

“If you need to go out, stay away from others. Wash your hands and follow basic hygiene guidance. We’ll get through this, but it’s going to take all of us,” Carney said.

The new order also clarifies that these restrictions “have the force and effect of law.” Any violations of the emergency rules would be a criminal offense that can be enforced by state and local law enforcement.