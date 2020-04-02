You need to eat, and sometimes it seems like grocery stores and places that deliver food are the only businesses open in these weird times.

But are these options still safe? Is food a comfort now, or a vehicle for disease?

The biggest threat is not the food itself; it’s other people. Not in a scary post-apocalyptic way, but because of science.

SARS-CoV-2, as the new coronavirus is officially known, will not infect the cells of your cardboard pizza box. Bits of virus might linger there longer than you would like, but the box will not cough on you, or rub its eyes after touching an unsanitized elevator button. Research suggests there is a bigger risk from other sick people than grocery items harboring the virus. As with all things, good social distancing and good hygiene are essential.

Restaurants and grocery stores say they are not taking this lightly.

“When we first heard the news, we shut down Middle Child,” said Matthew Cahn, who owns the sandwich shop at 11th and Locust streets. The shop was closed for two weeks, did some intense cleaning and recently reopened for takeout orders only.

“I feel very safe about what we’re doing in the shop and how we produce food,” he said.

As of Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration reports “there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus.” Despite research finding the virus does remain viable on cardboard, stainless steel and plastic, the risk of contracting COVID-19 from your groceries or takeout food is low.

But the risk posed by other people does exist.