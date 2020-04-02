Last week, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said there’s no determination if that will happen in Delaware, where there are more than 4,000 incarcerated people.

The ACLU also has written to Gov. John Carney, asking him to release prisoners who are at risk of suffering complications from becoming ill with COVID-19, such as those over 60 or those who have underlying health conditions, if their sentence ends in the next two years. The letter also urges the governor to release all those whose sentences end within the next six months.

Both Jennings and O’Neill point to a code in Delaware law that allows the DOC to petition the Board of Parole to modify prisoners’ sentences.

According to that code, the courts can modify a person’s sentence if the DOC can prove the “release of the defendant shall not constitute a substantial risk to the community or the defendant’s own self.”

Under the law, good cause for a sentence modification includes rehabilitation, serious medical illness or infirmity and prison overcrowding. Those reasons for parole aren’t exclusive, however, said Romie Griesmer, supervising attorney and lecturer of law at Widener University Delaware Law School.

“People in prison are more vulnerable to an infectious disease, so that’s the reason we’re all talking about this,” Griesmer said. “If this were to enter our prison system, it would be fast in terms of spreading, and we know the dangers involved.”

Only inmates with sentences of more than a year are eligible for the DOC petitions.

The process involves a hearing held by the Board of Parole, followed by a recommendation to the court. The court makes the final ruling after getting input from the state Attorney General’s office. Griesmer said she doesn’t know how long the process typically takes, but it’s not speedy.

However, she said it could be expedited during an emergency like a pandemic if all parties involved work together to come to an agreement.

“Those decisions are supposed to be made whether there’s good cause for release — in this circumstance it would be COVID-19 as the reason,” she said. “And sometimes it might be because a prisoner doesn’t have much time left, or it could be that they are in ill health or it could be because they’re elderly. And the other component of that has to be that it’s not a risk to the community in terms of releasing this offender.”