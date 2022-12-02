The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.

That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware against the Delaware Department of Correction.

The judicial panel said U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews of Delaware erred in giving the state qualified immunity against the Eighth Amendment claim of cruel and unusual punishment. That was one of the allegations in a lawsuit filed nearly six years ago by Angelo Lee Clark, who was later released from prison and died in January at age 66.

A jury had ruled last year in favor of the DOC on two other counts in Clark’s lawsuit — that he received “grossly inadequate medical care” and that officials retaliated against him for complaining about the conditions of his confinement.

But aided by the ACLU, Clark’s son Antoine Clark appealed the dismissal of the Eighth Amendment claim. The Philadelphia appeals panel heard arguments in March, and ruled this week in Clark’s favor.