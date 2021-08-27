Connections Community Support Programs has agreed to pay more than $15 million to settle charges of fraud and controlled substances allegations.

CCSP provided health care services for Delaware’s prison system since 2014 and behavioral health treatment since 2012. The Department of Correction ended its contract with Connections in early 2020.

A review of the Connections’ performance in 2019 found health care behind bars was not improving. That review came amid increased scrutiny from state lawmakers and reports that health care staffers were forced to forge documents to falsely state prisoners were getting mental health treatment they never received.

The family of Luis Cabrera had also sued Connections over his 2018 death while in prison. They claimed Cabrera “died in agony” after medical staff allegedly ignored his symptoms of severe stomach pain and failed to provide adequate medical care. Cabrera died in his cell three days later of a perforated ulcer in his small intestine.

The agreement announced Thursday morning settles a pair of federal lawsuits filed against Connections, alleging the nonprofit defrauded the government by $4.5 million in false claims.