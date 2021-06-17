How a Delaware man now suspected in four murders avoided prison after violating probation

When Keith Gibson faced a judge in Delaware in April for violating his probation by being out of state, authorities knew Philadelphia police suspected him in the murder of his mother in February.

Gibson’s probation officer had initially wanted him back behind bars for six-and-a-half years. That’s the time left on the 20-year sentence he received in 2010 for manslaughter and a weapons count before being put on probation in 2020.

But after a debate in court this spring, Gibson was released from custody on April 27.

Since regaining his freedom, Gibson is suspected of committing three more killings, according to Philadelphia police. And on Wednesday, Philadelphia authorities approved a murder charge against Gibson in the death of his mother, 54-year-old Christine Gibson, at her home.

Philadelphia authorities previously charged Gibson in the killing of a Dunkin’ employee who was gunned down this month. The other two slayings — for which he has not been charged — occurred in Delaware, one in a Wilmington street shooting and the other during a robbery at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Elsmere.

Gibson, 39, has been back in custody since June 8, when he was captured wearing body armor and weapons after an alleged armed robbery in Wilmington, police said. He is now being held in a Delaware prison on $305,200 cash bail on the robbery charge.

The story of how Gibson escaped a lengthy prison term two months ago is revealed in documents obtained by WHYY News, including his probation report and transcripts of two hearings before Superior Court Judge Vivian L. Medinilla.

Two weeks after state probation officials recommended Gibson serve six-and-a-half years for violating parole, they changed their minds, asking for a minimum of 30 days.

Asked why the recommendation was lowered, Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis told WHYY the case is yet another in a troubling “pattern” of judges and defense attorneys pushing back on probation officers who seek “hard jail time” for violent offenders who violate the terms of their release.

Corrections spokesperson Jason Miller told WHYY that Gibson had initially been released from prison to a less restrictive facility in June 2020, but soon violated his conditions by “fighting with other offenders.” A judge put him back in prison for six months, followed by 18 months of probation.

That probation period began in December, and Gibson was free until Philadelphia police detained him after his mother was killed Feb. 8.

After Philadelphia authorities contacted Gibson’s Delaware probation officer, Larry S. Charles, he prepared a scathing report on Feb. 9 that charged Gibson with violating his probation and sought to put him back behind bars.

Charles’ report cited multiple factors, including: