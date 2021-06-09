Man arrested in Dunkin’ manager’s killing is suspect in 2 other murders: Sources

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A man has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Dunkin’ store manager in North Philadelphia, and sources say he’s also a suspect in two other murders.

Keith Gibbson, 39, has been taken into custody and is being held on robbery offenses in connection with an incident at a Rite Aid at 4th and Adams streets in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Gibbson was taken into custody without incident. He was wearing a ballistic vest and was in possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition, a knife and narcotics, according to Wilmington police.

He is facing a slew of charges including robbery and weapons offenses. No injuries were reported Tuesday.

Philadelphia police confirmed on Wednesday that Gibbson is a suspect in the murder of Dunkin’ manager Christine Lugo, 41, who was killed on June 5 while opening a store in Philadelphia.

Formal charges from the district attorney’s office are expected soon.

Once inside the W. Lehigh Avenue business, the suspect demanded Lugo hand over money from the store office. After taking the money, the suspect shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This didn’t have to happen. It didn’t,” said the victim’s son, Christian Lugo, last weekend.