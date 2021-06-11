A member of a white supremacist group who videotaped himself at his Delaware home in 2019 advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies, and derailing trains, pleaded guilty Thursday to firearms and related charges in federal court.

Patrik Jordan Mathews, 29, is a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who belonged to “The Base,’’ which federal authorities describe as a “racially motivated violent extremist” group.

He faces up to 50 years behind bars at his sentencing in October.

Mathews admitted in court to two counts of being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony offense, and obstruction of justice. The crimes occurred in Delaware and Maryland, but court papers say Mathews and other members also trained as a camp base in Georgia.

Another member of The Base, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, age 21, of Denton, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport, and transporting Mathews, after he had fled from his home in Canada when his membership in the extremist group was revealed by a newspaper in Winnipeg.

An alleged co-conspirator, Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 35, who lived in Newark and Elkton, Maryland, has also been charged in the case, but details were not immediately available Wednesday.