Barry Croft was arrested at his Delaware home in October 2020 on charges stemming from a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. According to FBI charging documents, the group of men saw Whitmer as leading a government that was violating the U.S. Constitution following restrictions put in place in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the summer of 2020, the federal arrest affidavit says, Croft met with more than a dozen others from several states in Dublin, Ohio to talk about “creating a society” that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights, and where they could be self-sufficient. The group discussed ways to accomplish their mission, “from peaceful endeavors to violent actions,’’ the complaint said.

A confidential FBI informant who recorded the meeting was among those in attendance.

Speaking in a January interview on YouTube, Croft denied conspiring to kidnap Whitmer and said federal informants were to blame. The video was posted by The Free Men Report, a group that describes themselves as “pro-liberty activists” who discuss “how to be politically feared, and how to effect political change.”

“Nobody really conspired to do this thing they’re accusing us of,” Croft said in the January interview from Newaygo County Jail in White Cloud, Michigan. “It was more the informants who conspired amongst each other to set this up.”