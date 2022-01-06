Lisa Blunt Rochester was excited on Jan. 6, 2021. Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives was seated in the balcony overlooking the House floor, preparing to watch history unfold as Electoral College votes were tallied for the First Delawarean-elect, Joe Biden.

As the first woman and first person of color to be elected to Congress from Delaware, she was also looking forward to seeing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris achieve a similar milestone in the White House.

But it was a different kind of history that unfolded before her eyes that day.

“I noticed people being whisked off the floor of the House, from the leadership to members, and realized that an announcement was made that the Capitol had been breached,” Blunt Rochester said. “Those of us up in the balcony could literally hear banging on the door of where we were.”

As she watched her fellow lawmakers on the House floor be taken to safety, she realized a mistake had been made: The members of the House who had been forced to sit in the balcony as a social distancing precaution were apparently forgotten.

“We were trapped,” she said. “We also could hear gunshots and could also witness the police and individuals who were bravely guarding the door on the floor of the House.”

With other House members, she grabbed gas masks that she was surprised to find stored under the seats as a precaution for such an unimaginable event. The group then switched from the Democratic side of the House chamber to the GOP side, thinking they might not be attacked if the group storming the building thought they were Republicans.

“In that moment, it was just kind of just go into action, you know, find a way to be safe,” she said. “Then, once we stopped and I looked down and saw the guns, it just hit me: This could be the end of our lives.”

Watching her colleagues say what could be their final “goodbyes” to family members on FaceTime, Blunt Rochester called out for help in the form of a prayer.

Video of her prayer quickly spread on social media and national news outlets. Amid the shouts of security personnel, Blunt Rochester could be heard praying for “peace in this land, peace in this country, and peace in this world. Lord, we’re asking for a healing.”