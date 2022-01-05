Former N.J. Gov. Christie Whitman leading efforts to bolster ‘fragile’ U.S. democracy

As supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last January in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman said she couldn’t look away.

Just as Congress planned to certify President Joe Biden’s win, the former president repeated claims that the election was “rigged” during a rally near the White House.

Moments later, rally goers forced their way into the Capitol building. Some carried firearms and chemical irritants, injuring federal police officers, destroying property, and inciting violence. More than 700 people were later charged, including 25 from the Garden State.

Like many people watching the news on Jan. 6, 2021, Whitman said she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“To hear them go through the halls of Congress calling [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s name and saying that they were going to hang [Vice President] Mike Pence, it was what I kind of had feared might happen, but never really thought it would,” she recalled.

Whitman, a Republican who served as governor from 1994 to 2000, said she realized she was watching a wake-up call for American democracy in real time.

Whitman, who was the first and only woman to be elected governor and later served in the Bush administration as EPA administrator, had become a staunch critic of far-right conservative policies and ideology, and was among a group of moderate Republicans who threatened to start a new party if the GOP did not reject Trump’s false election claims.

“All during [Trump’s] presidency, his disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law, this emphasis on the fact that he could only lose if it were stolen — I mean, this is what happens when you have that kind of rhetoric going on,” Whitman said. “And to see it actually manifest itself that way was a real reminder of how fragile our democracy is.”