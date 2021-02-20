In the early morning hours before President Joe Biden was inaugurated in D.C., an Eagleville man drove to the Norristown headquarters of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee with a gun and fired three shots into the office.

The alleged shooter, Anthony Nero, 48, has now been arrested in the suburban Philadelphia county and charged with felony terrorism, terrorstic threats, carrying a gun without a license and reckless endangerment, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

According to the Montgomery County prosecutor, the shots were fired after Democratic Committee received a threatening email on Jan. 7, and reported to Norristown police.

“You should probably beef up security,” the email said. “With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand.“

The email also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement using violent, threatening language.

“Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun,” the email ended.