The FBI confirmed Friday that it has joined local authorities in investigating three bullets fired into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee office in Norristown hours before the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

No one was inside the office at the time. The incident occurred roughly a week after the office received a threatening email regarding “a stolen election.”

“It is not known if the threatening email is related to this incident,” Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot in a statement Thursday.

Though authorities have not released the contents of the email, Joe Foster, chair of the Montco Democratic Committee, shared some additional details with WHYY News.

The writer made disparaging comments about the Democratic Party and told the recipients of the email to be careful around the office, Foster said. The writer also cited then-President Donald Trump, and warned the committee that “random acts of violence are hard to detect.” Unlike the police, Foster has already concluded that the email and the bullets have some connection.

“I personally believe that they are related,” Foster said.

Upon receiving the email, the organization decided to report it to local authorities on Jan. 8, Foster said.