A Philadelphia judge has again denied bail revocation for Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, the two Virginia men who traveled to the city in early November, allegedly to interfere with the election.

Instead, Common Pleas Court Judge Crystal Bryant-Powell raised bail for both men during a hearing Friday.

Macias’ bail went up $100,000, to $850,000.

LaMotta’s bail went up $15,000, to $765,000.

The pair will remain in custody until they pay 10% of the difference.

“I disagree with any increase in bail, but I guess I’m happy that the judge didn’t revoke,” William J. Brennan, Macias’ attorney, said after the hearing.