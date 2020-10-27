How Philly-area election boards will count your mail ballot

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Inside Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, democracy is in action.

This 125,000 square-foot space is the site of Philadelphia’s massive mail ballot operation. And in just over a week, the cavernous room will be filled 24/7 with teams of people working to the robotic hums and whirs of nearly three-dozen pieces of election equipment.

Philadelphia, which spent roughly $5 million on all that machinery, is expecting to count more than 300,000 mail ballots starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day — nearly 30% of all registered voters in the city.

More than a hundred employees will work each eight-hour shift until all ballots are counted.

“We are committed to getting these ballots opened and scanned as quickly and as accurately as possible,” said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley during a Monday afternoon press tour.

The city’s mail ballot operation has three distinct stages: sorting, extracting and scanning. Each ballot must pass through each stage in order before it’s ultimately reflected in the county’s election results, which will be released on a rolling basis starting after the polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Ballots are first mechanically sorted by ward, then division. That work is being done now so the vote counting can begin on Election Day.

Extracting is the second and slowest phase. The two-step process involves an employee feeding a stack of unopened ballots into a machine so it can slice open the mailing envelope. Then, the same employee feeds that stack through the machine again so it can slice open the secrecy envelope containing the voter’s actual ballot.

Combined, the 22 high-speed extractors can open 12,000 ballots an hour.

The ballots must then be unfolded by hand before being fed into one of 12 high-speed scanners set up in two tidy rows near the front entrance of the hall. The votes are saved onto memory sticks and married with the in-person results from the voting machines at polling places.

Deeley wouldn’t say how long she expects the entire mail ballot counting process to take, but added the city will release updates closer to Election Day as it becomes clearer just how many mail ballots her office got back from voters.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure voters get that vote total as soon as possible,” said Deeley, who chairs the three-member body elected to oversee city elections.

County election boards can count mail ballots received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, thanks to a ruling last month from the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. That ruling withstood a challenge to a divided U.S. Supreme Court, but the Pennsylvania Republican Party is once again asking the high court to take up its case to end the three-day extension.