GOP asks Supreme Court again to block Pa. ballot extension

The Pennsylvania Republican Party is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to speedily take up its case to block counties in the presidential battleground state from counting mail ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election.

The Republican Party’s late Friday filing came four days after the justices divided 4-4 on putting a hold on the extension.

That outcome left in place a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mail ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is no proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

The high court’s action left unresolved the legal issues Republicans raised, and the new request asks the court to take up the Republican Party’s case on an expedited basis.

It could arrive before the U.S. Supreme Court with a new, ninth justice. President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday. Barrett could take part in the court’s consideration of the Pennsylvania case, providing a tie-breaking vote before the election.