NPR’s Steve Inskeep on Abraham Lincoln, New SCOTUS Code of Conduct

NPR Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep joins us to talk his new book, Differ We Must, about President Abraham Lincoln and how he united a divided country. We’ll discuss the political lessons the 16th president learned and why they are more relevant than ever. Then, digging into the new code of conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court. What does it mean for the justices and the sanctity of the court, and does it go far enough? We’ll talk with Lisa Tucker, professor of law at Drexel University.