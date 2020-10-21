‘Voters should not worry’ about ballot-status updates, says Pa. secretary of state
On Monday, the final day people could register to vote in Pennsylvania, more than 56,000 submitted applications, bringing online registration for 2020 past the 1 million mark. For comparison, more than 858,000 people registered online in 2016.
The total number of registered voters in the commonwealth now exceeds 9 million, a record high, according to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
“So we’ve had a huge increase since 2016, and it’s really impressive and heartening to see so many Pennsylvanians wanting to participate,” Boockvar told reporters on a call Wednesday. “We expect very high voter turnout.”
But the higher turnout expected for this contested election, in which Pennsylvanians’ votes are highly coveted, comes with growing pains and a plea for patience.
As of Wednesday, more than 2.8 million voters had requested mail and absentee ballots and 1.1 million ballots had already been returned.
Boockvar said her office has received emails from concerned voters who have dropped off their ballots or mailed them back but have not yet received email confirmation updating them on their status.
“As the volume of these returned ballots grows, some counties, as I’ve mentioned, are receiving thousands a day, so they’re not processed as soon as they’re received,” said Boockvar.
The good news is that as counties wrap up the effort to get mail ballots out to those who have requested them, they can shift their focus to processing them, said Boockvar.
“So voters should not worry if they do not get the status update email immediately,” she said.