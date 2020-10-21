‘Voters should not worry’ about ballot-status updates, says Pa. secretary of state

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

On Monday, the final day people could register to vote in Pennsylvania, more than 56,000 submitted applications, bringing online registration for 2020 past the 1 million mark. For comparison, more than 858,000 people registered online in 2016.

The total number of registered voters in the commonwealth now exceeds 9 million, a record high, according to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

“So we’ve had a huge increase since 2016, and it’s really impressive and heartening to see so many Pennsylvanians wanting to participate,” Boockvar told reporters on a call Wednesday. “We expect very high voter turnout.”

But the higher turnout expected for this contested election, in which Pennsylvanians’ votes are highly coveted, comes with growing pains and a plea for patience.