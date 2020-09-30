‘Naked ballot’ rejections could mean lost mail votes in Pa.

After a state Supreme Court ruling, Pennsylvania voters have been talking a lot about “naked ballots.” The court said voters who return ballots without the secrecy envelopes that hide their selections should not be counted.

Mira Rabin came very close to sending a naked ballot when she mailed in her choices for Pennsylvania’s June primary.

“I read the instructions, or thought I did,” she said. “I filled it out, put it in the envelope, sealed it, and then said, `Wait, what’s that other envelope?’”

It was the secrecy envelope.

She ended up carefully reopening her mailing envelope, adding the second envelope, and trying to reseal the whole thing. It wouldn’t stick, so she taped it shut.

“I was worried that it looked like a ballot that had been tampered with, so I signed my name over where the tape was in two places, and I mailed it,” she said.

Around the same time, Lynn Tatala, who lives outside Pittsburgh, actually did mail her primary ballot without its secrecy envelope. Like Rabin, she realized her mistake after she’d sealed the outer envelope. But unlike Rabin, she decided to leave it.

“I don’t know why I was so nonchalant at that point,” she said. “I said to my husband, I said, `Hey, I think I have an extra envelope. Do you think that matters?’ And then I just like, put it aside and we mailed them in, and I never thought about it again.”

In June, Rabin’s and Tatala’s different decisions really didn’t matter.

Before the state Supreme Court’s ruling, counties had been free to make their own decisions about naked ballots. The counties where the two women live, Philadelphia and Allegheny, were both tabulating them as a matter of course, and Rabin and Tatala both said they got emails telling them their ballots had been accepted.

But now, there is a blanket rule. And if those same voters, at opposite ends of the state, made those same decisions with general election ballots, Rabin’s would probably count and Tatala’s wouldn’t.