Prospects dim for critical election bill in Pennsylvania

With 15 days until the presidential election, Republican lawmakers in the battleground state of Pennsylvania appeared unwilling Monday to authorize counties to process mail-in ballots before Election Day, seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result.

A spokesperson for the House Republican majority said in a statement that they have no plans to consider changes to election laws that will affect the Nov. 3 election.

County officials are still pushing for the change and say it could ensure the vast majority of ballots are counted within hours of polls closing.