Philly DA charges Proud Boys member with harassing woman online

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a 40-year-old man with harassment and terroristic threats for allegedly using a social media account to threaten a woman in November 2020, days after the general election that sent President Joe Biden to the White House.

Kyle Boell, who lives in Philadelphia and is a self-described member of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, is accused of using a Twitter account to send dozens of harassing messages and threats to the woman from Nov. 8, through Nov. 15, 2020. Prosecutors say the messages discussed the woman’s weight, appearance, and “made explicit references to sexual activity and intimate body parts.”

“The actions alleged here are abusive, vile, and dangerous. Like all bullies, Kyle Boell is basically a coward who was afraid to use his real name and sent his disgusting messages to a woman while hiding behind the moniker ‘TattedAsshole80,’” said First Assistant District Attorney Judge Carolyn Temin in a statement.

Temin said the office “will hold Boell accountable for his crimes.”