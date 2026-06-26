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It’s a bad summer for ticks, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that emergency room visits for tick bites has reached a 10-year high.

Arborist Mike Halloran, the assistant district manager of the Davey Tree Expert Company‘s branch in Wilmington, Delaware, hasn’t particularly noticed more ticks this summer than usual — but his mother-in-law has.

“She was bit by the lone star tick and she got Alpha-gal syndrome, which makes you allergic to red meat — which is awful,” he said.

While Halloran says his mother-in-law isn’t exactly sure where she was bitten, they suspect it happened right around her house.

That fits with warnings from the CDC and with the findings of several studies, which revealed that roughly 70% of tick bites happen in people’s own backyards.

But there are measures that can be taken to reduce the chances of tick encounters.

“Really, it’s those typical landscape maintenance tasks — keeping things tidy and cleaned up — that will really cut down on the chances of harboring ticks,” Halloran said. “Cleaning up debris, any fallen branches, mowing grass.”