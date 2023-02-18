Delaware reopens prison visitation to pre-pandemic levels

Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson, Jr. says the move will “strengthen bonds with family and community supports” while still protecting staff and the 4,700 prisoners. As of this week, six people incarcerated in the state have active COVID-19 cases, and none have symptoms of illness, Hudson said.

Since March 2020, there have been nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases among those held in state prisons, with 13 related deaths. Among staff, there’s been about 1,700 cases.

Haneef Salaam, a re-entry specialist who at one time was held in prison, said that the convenience of video visits aside, it’s critical for those behind bars to see their loved ones in person.

“It is their only true social interactions with individuals who do not work or live in the prison,’’ Salaam said.

Video calls do “give you more of a frequent contact, but it’s nothing like a live social interaction,” he said. “To have somebody there, physically there to see you, for you to lay eyes on, just helps a person socially, emotionally, and mentally while they’re going through such a hard thing like incarceration.”

Shane Troxler, the state’s chief of prisons, noted that even though more than 450,000 video visits have occurred during the last 12 months, face-to-face sessions are still the most beneficial.

“We take the communication with our incarcerated folks and their family members very seriously,’’ Troxler said. “We know how important it is for family reunification, for reentry, maintaining those healthy relationships with loved ones on the outside. We are anticipating an increase, and we’re ready for that.”

Visitation guidelines and scheduling information are posted on the state’s website.