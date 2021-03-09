Delaware prisons resuming in-person visits, but virtual sessions remain popular option

As of Monday, only six men incarcerated in Delaware and 12 Department of Correction employees had active cases of COVID-19, reflecting a steady drop in infections since the late fall.

For corrections commissioner Claire DeMatteis, that means it’s finally time for the 3,400 people behind bars in Delaware to be able to see their loved ones in person for the first time since November.

“We know that it’s important for inmates to have contact with their loved ones in normal times,’’ DeMatteis told WHYY. “During this health crisis and economic crisis, we understand that it is doubly important for them to have that connection.”

The visits will resume March 16. Friends and family can start registering for a slot today. DeMatteis says potential visitors will be checked against a state database of positive persons and households before being permitted inside.

“We’re going to do it very slowly,’’ she said. “We’re going to first just have one person to be able to visit at a time so that we can socially distance.”