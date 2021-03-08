More than two years after chemical leak, Delaware Croda plant still making fixes

Croda’s ethylene oxide plant has been out-of-commission since Thanksgiving weekend 2018.

That’s when a leak of ethylene oxide wreaked havoc with holiday traffic on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which sits just a few hundred feet from the plant.

Drivers spent hours sitting in their cars that Sunday evening as traffic delays backed up surrounding roads for miles. The bridge was shut down six and a half hours, the longest bridge closure in the history of the twin spans.

Residents living near the facility were forced to shelter in their homes and complained they were not notified in a timely manner of the danger they faced from the release of 2,600 pounds of ethylene oxide, a highly flammable chemical that has been shown to increase the risk of cancer.

Last January, the company restarted the plant to test its compliance with state environmental regulations. While the test showed compliance with the emissions rules for ethylene oxide, it revealed other problems.

The level of nitrogen oxide emissions at the plant’s ethanol dehydration furnace violated state rules. The chemical causes irritation to mucous membranes and can also cause coughing and fluid build up in the lungs. There were also other emissions violations, including carbon monoxide and particulate matter.

“This stack test has been a long, lengthy process for us, and I just apologize to people. It hasn’t gone as smoothly as it was intended,” site director Chris Barnett said at a public meeting this week. “I want to make sure that people understand it is our priority to make sure we do meet our regulatory obligations.”