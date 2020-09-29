A massive leak of flammable carcinogenic gas from a Delaware manufacturing plant nearly two years ago brought a $246,000 penalty from state environmental regulators and triggered cries from residents that they are living in harm’s way.

Now, the Croda Inc. plant near New Castle is the subject of a federal lawsuit. There is currently one plaintiff, area resident Catherine Baker, but the attorneys are seeking class-action status.

The release of nearly 2,700 pounds of ethylene oxide from Croda’s Atlas Point facility at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge closed the twin span and tied up Interstate 95 traffic for hours on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2018.

But the lawsuit accuses the plant of spewing “multiple tons” of the gas on nearby communities for the past two decades. The Environmental Protection Agency says ethylene oxide exposure is linked to lymphoma and breast cancer.

Adam Gomez, whose Wilmington law firm brought the court case, says the aim is to establish a fund that will pay for diagnostic testing for tens of thousands of current and former residents.

“The gas can linger for over 200 days. That allows it to move with wind patterns throughout the community and exposes them to the unnecessary risk of developing these bloodborne and other cancers,’’ Gomez told WHYY.

Sandra Smithers heads the civic group in the Dunleith neighborhood about two miles from the plant. Smithers hopes she and her neighbors can join the lawsuit.

“If there is no diagnostic testing we can’t connect some of the health issues in this area with chemical releases or any of the pollutants,’’ Smithers said.