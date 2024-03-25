From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Aravind Krishnan was 14, he visited the Jersey Shore with his family. But it wasn’t swimming in the ocean or eating cotton candy on the boardwalk that caught the teen’s attention.

A conversation with a park ranger about prehistoric horseshoe crabs lining the beach had the greatest impact on Krishnan during the visit. He was shocked to learn that every year, up to 1 million of the species are collected, taken to a lab, stabbed with a needle and bled for biomedical purposes.

Valued at $60,000 per gallon, horseshoe crabs’ bright blue blood responds to bacterial toxins by clotting, which helps determine the virility of vaccines and medical devices. Though the crabs are returned to the ocean, an estimated 15 to 30 percent die from the bloodletting.

Following the beach trip, Krishnan began a quest to save horseshoe crabs and the ecosystem dependent upon their yearly migration to the beaches of the mid-Atlantic, where they mate at midnight during a full and new moon.

Krishnan was determined to find an alternative, and his research led him to the Arabidopsis thaliana plant, which like horseshoe crab blood, responds to bacterial toxins. Now a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, Krishnan is developing a technology — ToxiSense —- which allows the plant to produce light at different intensities based on how much bacterial toxin is in a sample.

“No longer do we need to damage coastal ecosystems and harvest these horseshoe crabs. We can just grow genetically engineered plants and use the engineered cells from these plants to test for these bacterial toxins,” the 21-year-old said.

In an effort to protect the “living fossils,” and the greater ecosystem, environmentalists have long advocated for an end to the practice of taking horseshoe crab blood. The crabs’ eggs are a food source for endangered red knot birds, which make a stop on the U.S. coast during their 9,000-mile migration from South America to the Arctic.

“While it is not an animal that many of us think of, almost all organisms in the coastal ecosystem ultimately depend on these crabs,” said Krishnan, who developed his love for the environment as a young Boy Scout.

Horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 400 million years, surviving several mass extinction events. However, their populations drastically reduced in the 1990s, partly because they were overharvested and used as bait for eels and whelk.