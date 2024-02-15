From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Endangered red knot birds travel 9,000 miles each year from South America to the Arctic, making a stop at the Delaware Bay to rest and refuel on horseshoe crab eggs.

However, the bird’s food source was drastically reduced in the 1990s. That’s partly because fishers overharvested horseshoe crabs, which are used as bait for eel and whelk.

Horseshoe crabs also are harvested for their bright blue blood, which helps test the sterility of vaccines and other biomedical devices.

Horseshoe crabs have lived on Earth for at least 445 million years, which means they have survived several mass extinctions. But today, environmental groups say their populations have declined so much, they need federal protections to survive new threats. The Center for Biological Diversity and 22 other conservation organizations have petitioned NOAA to place them on the endangered species list to protect their habitats, and restrict how they’re harvested.

“We hope that it would lead to some significant changes in those harvest limits, if not an outright ban, or at least a moratorium on those harvests, until the horseshoe crabs can recover to more sustainable numbers,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity.

New Jersey has a moratorium on harvesting horseshoe crabs for bait. However, the state allows the biomedical industry to use horseshoe crab blood for biomedicine.

It’s estimated that up to 1 million horseshoe crabs in the U.S. are harvested a year for the biomedical industry. Though horseshoe crabs are returned to the water after being bled by lab technicians, it is believed 15% to 30% of those eventually die.

While Delaware doesn’t have a biomedical fishery, the state does allow the harvesting of horseshoe crabs for commercial use.

Red knots declined about 75% from the 1980s to the 2000s, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reports, largely because of reduced horseshoe crab eggs. Horseshoe crabs reached devastating lows in the 1990s because of overharvesting. Though harvesting restrictions have improved horseshoe crab populations, red knot numbers remain critically low, according to some surveys.

“We look to see how many horseshoe crab eggs are on the beaches of the Delaware Bay, and that really hasn’t recovered back to where it was before the overharvesting in the late 1990s,” said Tim Dillingham, executive director of the American Littoral Society, which has worked to conserve horseshoe crabs and red knots in New Jersey.