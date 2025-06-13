This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores says it’s not abandoning its 195 turbine project planned off the coast of Atlantic City, despite asking the state’s Board of Public Utilities to cancel its current contract to provide enough electricity to power about 700,000 homes.

“This filing marks the closing of a chapter, but not the end for Atlantic Shores,” wrote Atlantic Shore’s CEO Joris Veldhoven in a statement. “Offshore wind continues to offer New Jersey a strong value proposition that includes thousands of good paying jobs, stable power prices, and real economic benefits.”

While it marks a distinct pause in a project that faces an uncertain future, the move was largely expected after a string of setbacks for the offshore wind project, including the Board of Public Utilities cancelling a bid for proposals in February.

The board’s role includes inking contracts with offshore wind developers to supply electricity at a certain rate. Electricity providers in the state were under an obligation to purchase the offshore wind generated power as part of compliance with the states renewable energy goals outlined in the 2010 Offshore Wind Development Act. Citing inflation largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Atlantic Shores, a project of EDF Renewables, had submitted an updated bid for its projects this year that sought to increase the price for its electricity supply. But the state’s February decision made it impossible for the company to move forward.

Still, Veldhoven in his statement referred to the current period as a “reset,” and said the project will be needed to bridge the widening gap between power supply and demand.

Echoing Atlantic Shore’s statement, Kris Oleth, director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, a policy think tank that supports and advises offshore wind developers, agreed that the project is on pause.

“It’s kind of the end of a chapter in the Atlantic Shores story, but it’s certainly not the end of the book,” Oleth said.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not developing the project,” Oleth said. “They’re going to continue to develop the project and should New Jersey have a Democratic governor elected in November, we would hope that the new governor would restart New Jersey’s offshore wind program.”