New Jersey board declines to award new wind energy contracts

In the latest sign of distress for New Jersey’s offshore wind industry, the state’s Board of Public Utilities canceled its fourth solicitation for proposals to supply offshore wind energy to the state, without awarding any contracts.

The Board cited “uncertainty driven by federal actions ” and oil giant Shell’s “backing out as an equity partner in the Atlantic Shores project and backing away from the American clean energy market.” Atlantic Shores, a complex of wind farms planned off the coast of South Jersey, was the only project that submitted a bid.

“The Board concluded that an award in New Jersey’s fourth offshore wind solicitation, despite the manifold benefits the industry offers to the state, would not be a responsible decision at this time,” the Board said in a statement.

Last month, President Donald Trump ordered a halt to leasing and permitting of wind projects in federal waters.

Then last week, Shell said it was pausing investment in Atlantic Shores after writing off a nearly $1 billion loss on the project. As of Friday, Shell retained a 50% ownership stake in the project alongside EDF Renewables. A spokesperson said the “macro context” was a key consideration.

“The state is just trying to insulate itself from some of that risk,” said Kris Ohleth, director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, a think tank that supports offshore wind development. “It’s really highlighting the challenges … [of] the current climate created by Washington.”

In a statement, Atlantic Shores’ CEO said while he was “discouraged” by the state board’s move, the project remains “ready to deliver on the promise of offshore wind.”

“The Governor’s commitment to reaching 100% clean energy by 2035 is genuine and commendable. Today’s announcement clearly puts this goal at risk,” Atlantic Shores’ CEO Joris Veldhoven said in a statement. “We look forward to working together during this dynamic and evolving landscape to identify future offtakes and opportunities to serve millions of homes with safe, reliable, renewable power.”

But the project is likely to be delayed.