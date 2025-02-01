From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Oil giant Shell is pausing its involvement in the Atlantic Shores wind project, which was expected to start construction off the coast of South Jersey this year and eventually produce enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

The news is the latest blow to New Jersey’s offshore wind industry, which has struggled to get off the ground amid high interest rates and supply chain issues. It comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s executive order halting new permits and leases for wind projects on federal lands and in federal waters pending agency review, and after the president said he hoped a wind farm planned off the Jersey shore would be “dead and gone.”

“The Trump administration has set a significant setback for offshore wind on a national basis,” said Tim Fox, an industry analyst at Clearview Energy Partners.

EDF Renewables, the other company developing Atlantic Shores, says it is still committed to the project.

“EDF Renewables believes Atlantic Shores’ projects can contribute to an ‘all-of-the-above’ American energy dominance strategy,” said spokesperson Sandi Briner in a statement. “Atlantic Shores projects are poised to provide urgently needed energy and jobs to the New Jersey economy and beyond within the American offshore energy industry.”

Following Shell’s quarterly earnings release Thursday, Bloomberg reported a Shell executive said the company is writing off a nearly $1 billion loss on the project and pausing its involvement.

“We have a sharp focus on performance, discipline and simplification,” said Shell spokesperson Natalie Gunnell in a statement. “When it comes to investment in wind, whether in the U.S. or elsewhere, we will focus on value maximisation in key markets where we have an advantaged position, and the macro context is naturally a key consideration.”

Gunnell said Shell continues to be 50% owners of Atlantic Shores with EDF Renewables. She declined to comment on whether Shell is seeking to monetize its stake.

Atlantic Shores has already received federal approval for its construction and operations plans. In an October press release, an Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind executive said the approvals meant the project could begin construction in 2025. Power from part of the Atlantic Shores project is expected to help New Jersey meet its goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.

Following the news of Shell’s decision, Gov. Phil Murphy said he remains committed to advancing his clean energy priorities.

“New Jersey will explore all available options to protect the health of our environment and residents while bolstering energy independence, creating good-paying American jobs, lowering energy bills, and growing New Jersey’s innovation economy,” he said in a statement.

But now there’s a “high level of uncertainty” about whether Atlantic Shores will ultimately advance to the construction phase, Fox said.